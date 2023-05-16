The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $148.00 Average PT from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $132.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.86. Progressive has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.