The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $148.00 Average PT from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.00.
PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of PGR opened at $132.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.86. Progressive has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.
Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.