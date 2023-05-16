Critical Contrast: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) vs. New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

New Gold has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Gold and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -14.38% -1.87% -0.80% Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $631.30 million 1.53 -$66.80 million ($0.14) -10.07 Pretium Resources $611.14 million 4.63 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -94.06

Pretium Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Gold. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats New Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc. is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

