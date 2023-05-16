Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Price Target at $9.66

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAND shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 52.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

