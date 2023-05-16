Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Oncternal Therapeutics

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $46,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

