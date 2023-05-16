Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT at $2,749.08

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,749.08.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,646.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,731.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,593.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,322.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 134.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Booking by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

