Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Arena Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AREN)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Arena Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for The Arena Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
The Arena Group Stock Performance
AREN opened at $3.71 on Monday. The Arena Group has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.
Institutional Trading of The Arena Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $75,872.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,407,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,530.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 25,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,878.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $75,872.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,407,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,530.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 231,119 shares of company stock worth $893,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.
The Arena Group Company Profile
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
