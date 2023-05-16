Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Arena Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AREN)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Arena Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for The Arena Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

AREN opened at $3.71 on Monday. The Arena Group has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AREN. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Arena Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 583,571 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 107.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 435,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 186.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 378,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after buying an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $75,872.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,407,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,530.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 25,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,878.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $75,872.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,407,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,530.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 231,119 shares of company stock worth $893,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Company Profile

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

