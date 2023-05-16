CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $173.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $145.50 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.