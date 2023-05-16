Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several analysts recently commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,328,725 in the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,997,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.