Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT at $56.80

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.80.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

