V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $30.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFCGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 1.7 %

VFC stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

