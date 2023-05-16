V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $30.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

