Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price at $257.30

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $205.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.83. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile



ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

