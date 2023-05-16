Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $67.33

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,209,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 731.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,700.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

