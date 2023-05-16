Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) PT at $133.55

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,376 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.