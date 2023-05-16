Critical Survey: DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) & Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DocGo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 4.70% 7.15% 5.32% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DocGo and Xcelerate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $435.63 million 2.06 $34.58 million $0.20 43.85 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DocGo and Xcelerate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocGo presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.53%. Given DocGo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Summary

DocGo beats Xcelerate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Xcelerate

(Get Rating)

Xcelerate, Inc. engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.