Critical Review: Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Select Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $6,765.00 18,914.21 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Select Sands $19.74 million 0.16 -$1.68 million ($0.01) -3.48

Select Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -305.61% -148.33% Select Sands -4.38% -14.64% -5.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Lithium and Select Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.31%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Select Sands.

Summary

Select Sands beats Atlas Lithium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

