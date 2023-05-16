Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.70.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$78.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$53.93 and a 12-month high of C$83.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total transaction of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

