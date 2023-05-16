Integer (NYSE:ITGR) versus Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Critical Review

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $55.11 million 7.37 -$3.09 million ($0.07) -157.29 Integer $1.44 billion 1.83 $66.38 million $2.03 39.04

This table compares Edap Tms and Integer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Edap Tms. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Edap Tms and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Integer 0 2 2 0 2.50

Edap Tms presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. Integer has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Edap Tms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Integer.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -5.07% -4.54% -3.10% Integer 4.71% 9.54% 4.75%

Summary

Integer beats Edap Tms on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses on the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

