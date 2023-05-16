Critical Comparison: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digital Media Solutions and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 483.33%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $42.88, indicating a potential upside of 49.91%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Fiverr International.

30.6% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $391.15 million 0.10 -$31.95 million ($0.82) -0.73 Fiverr International $337.37 million 3.18 -$71.49 million ($1.58) -18.10

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -8.07% N/A -9.02% Fiverr International -21.19% -30.27% -8.27%

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Fiverr International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

