Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Price Target at $148.08

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Clorox alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $167.05 on Friday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 288.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.