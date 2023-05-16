Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Livent alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. Livent has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Livent will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.