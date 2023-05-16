B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $50.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 194,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 436,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $475,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

