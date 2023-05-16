HC Wainwright Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fuel Tech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTEK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $39.08 million, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 4.32. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 103,483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

