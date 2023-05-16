Brokers Issue Forecasts for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $98.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,394,000 after buying an additional 185,845 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

