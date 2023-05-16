Crane (NYSE:CR) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

