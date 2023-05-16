HC Wainwright Raises Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Price Target to $7.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KPRX. Maxim Group raised shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
KPRX stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $26.20.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.
