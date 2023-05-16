Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $122.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average is $120.53. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,231. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

