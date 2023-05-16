Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target to $6.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSNY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.36.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
