Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target to $6.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSNY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 317,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 443,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 205,934 shares during the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

