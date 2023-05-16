ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of -0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.53 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 35.8% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

