Alliance Global Partners Cuts One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target to $4.00

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

One Stop Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $472,331.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,030.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It deals with the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

See Also

