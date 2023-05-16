Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Raised to $35.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.64.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

About Nextracker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $154,708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $42,765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,912,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $20,059,000.

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.