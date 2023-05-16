Northland Capmk Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hyliion in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Hyliion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyliion’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

HYLN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7,281.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyliion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,127,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hyliion by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after buying an additional 342,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,995,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 550.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,481,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyliion by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 111,744 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

