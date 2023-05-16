Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Up 12.2% in April

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 914,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 41.21% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $55,953.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,643.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,375 shares of company stock worth $354,339. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

