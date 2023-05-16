Short Interest in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Grows By 5.3%

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AgileThought Stock Down 1.0 %
AGIL opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.29.
AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Research analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on AGIL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded AgileThought from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of AgileThought from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
