Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 601,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
