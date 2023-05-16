Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $114.99.

Insider Activity

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,884. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

