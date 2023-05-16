Short Interest in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Grows By 6.9%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.
In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,661,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $28,735,149.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,828,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,306,013.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares in the company, valued at $74,661,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,694,592 shares of company stock worth $75,969,339. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
