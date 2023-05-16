AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Up 8.2% in April

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AAON Stock Down 0.2 %

AAON stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. AAON has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $104.32. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,731 shares of company stock valued at $719,694. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AAON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

