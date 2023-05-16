AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Up 8.2% in April

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAONGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AAON Stock Down 0.2 %

AAON stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. AAON has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $104.32. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,731 shares of company stock valued at $719,694. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AAON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

