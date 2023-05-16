Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Update

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 422,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Absolute Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABST stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.64. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -42.59%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Absolute Software

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,506,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,192,277.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $281,541.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 1,471.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 576,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Absolute Software by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,149,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 227,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.