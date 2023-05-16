Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Issued By B. Riley

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Audacy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Audacy Stock Performance
NYSEARCA AUD opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Audacy has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Audacy
About Audacy
Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.
