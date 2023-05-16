Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Issued By B. Riley

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Audacy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Audacy has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Audacy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Audacy by 147.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Audacy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

