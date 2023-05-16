Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Head to Head Review

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Rating) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Copco and BHP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 0 0 0 0 N/A BHP Group 1 2 5 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BHP Group has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.86%. Given BHP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

5.9% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Atlas Copco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco N/A N/A -51.79% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Copco and BHP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $4.26 million 1,509.69 -$72.56 million N/A N/A BHP Group $60.28 billion 1.46 $30.90 billion $5.56 10.70

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Copco.

Summary

BHP Group beats Atlas Copco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment refers to mining of iron ore. The Coal segment focuses on metallurgical coal and energy coal. The company was founded on August 13, 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.