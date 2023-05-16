Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.19). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.38) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $35.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.63. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

