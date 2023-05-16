Analysts Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target at $17.22

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

