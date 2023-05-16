AstraZeneca PLC to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.48) to GBX 126 ($1.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

