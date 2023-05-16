Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for BioCardia, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioCardia in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in BioCardia in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

