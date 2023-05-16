Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for BioCardia, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioCardia in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
BioCardia Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCardia (BCDA)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.