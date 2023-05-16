HC Wainwright Comments on Atreca, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atreca in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.13 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atreca from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Atreca Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atreca
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atreca by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atreca (BCEL)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.