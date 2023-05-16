HC Wainwright Comments on Atreca, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atreca in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atreca from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of BCEL opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.08. Atreca has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atreca by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.

