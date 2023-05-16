Analyzing Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) & Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Global and Adeia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $7.20 billion 1.16 $1.47 billion $13.44 1.36 Adeia $417.71 million 2.36 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -3.24

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

52.2% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Liberty Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Global and Adeia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liberty Global currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.76%. Adeia has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.81%. Given Liberty Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Adeia.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 20.47% 2.52% 1.38% Adeia -43.84% 18.41% 8.29%

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Adeia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

