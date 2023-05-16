Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issued By HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

AXSM stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

