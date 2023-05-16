Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -94.29% -76.39% Harpoon Therapeutics -212.23% -299.91% -67.97%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.82 million ($0.48) -0.98 Harpoon Therapeutics $31.92 million 0.88 -$67.73 million ($2.05) -0.37

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Harpoon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harpoon Therapeutics. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and Harpoon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,241.81%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.44, indicating a potential upside of 757.89%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Aptose Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

