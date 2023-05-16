Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BJRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $715.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

