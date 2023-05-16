Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $7.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 832.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,885,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,414 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,414,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 368.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 801,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

